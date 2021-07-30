Two arrested in Cameron Park shooting that sent woman to hospital

Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman seriously injured.

Marvin Jerome Parr, 18, and Brandi Nichole Degrate, whose age was not released, were arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. July 13 reporting the shooting in the Anniversary Park area of Cameron Park, and as officers were on their way, a caller reported a black Ford Fusion involved in the shooting had left the area, according to an arrest affidavit for Parr.

Before police arrived, American Medical Response medics transported a woman who was shot in the neck to a local hospital.

In the park area, police fond a stolen firearm in a black Toyota Camry, which was parked a space away from a gold Ford Fusion, according to the affidavit. There was a large pool of blood and medical supplies between the two vehicles, the affidavit states. Investigators identified Parr and Degrate as suspects and arrested them Monday, each on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.