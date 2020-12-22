Two arrested in Robinson, Waco home invasions

Two local women were arrested last week on burglary of a habitation charges filed by both Waco and Robinson police, and one was also arrested on an aggravated assault charge, accused of threatening a victim with a gun during a burglary.

A Robinson resident identified Cassandra Castillo and Alyssa Ruiz as two people captured on her security camera after her home was burglarized Oct. 15, according to a Robinson police arrest affidavit. The resident told police her doorbell security camera notified her while she was out running errands that someone was on her property, and when she returned, her door had been kicked in and electronics and a firearm were missing from her home in the Surrey Ridge subdivision, according to the affidavit.

Waco police also identified Castillo and Ruiz as two of three women who forced their way into a home in the 900 block of Rambler Drive in Waco the next day, a Waco police arrest affidavit states.

The victim told police Ruiz pointed a gun at her before firing it into the air twice, and police found .380-caliber shell casings, according to the Waco affidavit.

“Castillo was throwing things around the house while this assault was taking place and came to help Ruiz,” the affidavit states.

Ruiz was arrested Thursday on two charges of burglary of a habitation and a charge of aggravated assault and has since been released on $30,000 bond. Castillo was arrested Thursday on two charges of burglary of a habitation and has been released on $20,000 bond.

