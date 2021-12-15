Two arrested on capital murder charges in October shooting, robbery attempt

Two suspects were charged with capital murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a man during an attempted robbery at the Kate Ross Homes public housing complex on Oct. 21.

Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard, 27, was arrested in Waco by the U.S. Marshal's Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Anthony Chambers, 39, was charged in the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges, according to a Waco police statement.

Both were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Anthony Juarez, 22, whose body was found in front of his apartment at 812 S. 12th St.

According to an arrest affidavit for Hilliard, witnesses saw three men chasing Juarez from his apartment and then heard a "loud boom" that sounded like a gunshot. A search of Juarez's cell phone showed messages between Hilliard and Juarez on the day he was killed.

Hilliard contacted Juarez to buy drugs and set up a meeting at his Kate Ross apartment. A few minutes after the text messages, Juarez was murdered, the affidavit states. Hilliard denied involvement in the death and said she was not there when Juarez was shot. She arrived later, she told Waco police Detective Francisco Reyes.