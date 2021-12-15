Two arrested on capital murder charges in October shooting, robbery attempt

Two suspects were charged with capital murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a man during an attempted robbery at the Kate Ross Homes public housing complex on Oct. 21.
Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard, 27, was arrested in Waco by the U.S. Marshal's Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and Anthony Chambers, 39, was charged in the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges, according to a Waco police statement.
Both were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Anthony Juarez, 22, whose body was found in front of his apartment at 812 S. 12th St.
According to an arrest affidavit for Hilliard, witnesses saw three men chasing Juarez from his apartment and then heard a "loud boom" that sounded like a gunshot. A search of Juarez's cell phone showed messages between Hilliard and Juarez on the day he was killed.
Hilliard contacted Juarez to buy drugs and set up a meeting at his Kate Ross apartment. A few minutes after the text messages, Juarez was murdered, the affidavit states. Hilliard denied involvement in the death and said she was not there when Juarez was shot. She arrived later, she told Waco police Detective Francisco Reyes.
A search of Hilliard's phone records, however, showed she was at the murder scene when Juarez was killed, the affidavit alleges.
Reyes writes in the affidavit that he received a number of anonymous tips that Chambers killed Juarez. Witnesses at the scene described a man wearing yellow clothing standing over Juarez after the shooting. Another witness reported he saw Chambers earlier that night wearing a yellow shirt and matching yellow sweatpants at Juarez's apartment.
Another witness told police that Chambers confessed to them that he killed Juarez in an attempted robbery. The witness said Chambers was trying to get rid of his clothing, which he described as yellow/gold matching shirt and pants, according to the affidavit. The witness reported Chambers said he wanted to go back to the murder scene to retrieve guns and drugs.
Another witness told police that Hilliard and Chambers set Juarez up to be robbed and that Hilliard had an AR-15 style rifle, according to the arrest affidavit.