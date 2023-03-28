A 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl told a jury Tuesday in Waco’s 19th State District Court about being sexually abused by a man on trial on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of young children.

Prosecutors allege Perry Dwyane Dixon, 46, sexually abused the children from January 2017 to May 2020.

The girl said that “not fun stuff” happened when Dixon touched her “below my belly.” But when McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice asked how Dixon touched her, the girl would not say exactly.

Buice asked the boy if Dixon did things to him the whole time he was in third grade and the boy said yes. The boy would have been in third grade around 2019 to 2020.

Under questioning, the boy described Dixon raping him and gave detailed descriptions of other sexual abuse.

When Buice asked the boy to tell the jury about his earliest memory of Dixon doing bad things to him, the boy said he had a “faint memory” of taking a bath with Dixon when he was about 3 years old. The boy said neither one of them had clothes on.

Buice asked if Dixon did anything to the boy’s body during the bath.

“I don’t want to answer that question because I don’t remember exactly,” the boy told the jury.

The boy said he did not tell anyone about what Dixon did until after Dixon was no longer living in his home, after Dixon’s arrest. He said he waited because he was afraid of what Dixon might do to punish him. He said usual punishment involved getting “whooped” with a paddle or a belt.

Dixon’s defense attorney, Darren Obenoskey, asked the boy why he waited years to tell anyone about all the things Dixon did to him.

“I talked about it when I was ready,” the boy said.

Obenoskey persisted, repeating the question.

“I don’t like repeating myself,” the boy said. “I told my attorney he would threaten to whoop me, if I talked about it.”

When the 8-year-old girl took the witness stand, Buice asked her about times when she or Dixon may have been undressed or partially undressed.

Except for her answer about being touched “below my belly,” the girl several times said she did not remember or did not want to answer. Buice asked why she did not want to answer.

The girl clutched a stuffed animal she had carried into court with her and looked down, then she said, “It’s just hard for me because I don’t want to make (Dixon) sad. … I really didn’t understand what he was trying to do to me. … It’s hard because I just don’t want to say. I’m just not ready to talk.”

The prosecution’s last witness was Waco psychologist William Lee Carter, who told the jury that sometimes younger children who are attached to parental figures are hesitant to testify against them.

“Just because she didn’t answer a question about something the defendant may have done, doesn’t mean nothing happened,” Carter said under questioning from prosecutor Will Hix.

Carter said the boy’s refusal to look at the side of the courtroom where the defense table sits was meaningful. He said the way the girl buried her face in her stuffed animal when she did not want to answer was meaningful. But he did not say what meaning the jury should attach.

Obenoskey asked Carter about a report from investigators that the girl may have been coached.

“We can’t leap to the conclusion that the opposite is true,” Carter answered.

He said that everything the children did and said meant something. But he declined to say what.

After Carter’s testimony, the state rested. Defense testimony is expected to start Wednesday.