Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin

Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said.

Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.

At the scene on FM 147 near FM 240, northeast of Marlin, troopers found the Dakota overturned and the driver ejected, the DPS statement said. The driver, Jakayla Chappell, 23, of Marlin, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

In a separate incident around 3 a.m. Sunday, a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on County Road 149 near Marlin failed to properly negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and drive off a bridge, the statement said.

State troopers responded to this crash on CR 149 near FM 1240, northeast of Marlin, the statement said. A passenger, Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for possible injuries, the statement said.

Next of kin have been notified for both deceased. These investigations are active and ongoing, the statement said.