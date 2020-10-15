 Skip to main content
Two indicted in gang-related shooting death outside Whataburger in Waco
Two indicted in gang-related shooting death outside Whataburger in Waco

Two men charged in what police describe as a gang-related shooting in June were indicted Thursday on murder charges.  

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Malachi Jawan Wright, 19, and Elijah Marquise Thompson, 22, in the June 20 shooting death of 19-year-old Tyreese Carroll. Carroll died from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Whataburger parking lot, 1105 N. Valley Mills Drive. 

Malachi Jawan Wright

Wright
Elijah Marquise Thompson

Thompson

Arrest affidavits identify Wright and Thompson as members of a local gang involved in a dispute with a gang Carroll reportedly belonged to. The feud has involved multiple shootings, according to the affidavits.

Witnesses reported Wright fired at Carroll once from the driver's seat of a vehicle before Thompson got out of the vehicle and fired at Carroll multiple times, affidavits state. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson and Wright both remain in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $502,000 and $500,000, respectively. 

