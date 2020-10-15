 Skip to main content
Two indicted in gang-related shooting death outside Waco fast-food restaurant
Two men charged in what police describe as a gang-related shooting in June were indicted Thursday on murder charges.  

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Malachi Jawan Wright, 19, and Elijah Marquise Thompson, 22, in the June 20 shooting death of 19-year-old Tyreese Carroll. Carroll died from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Whataburger parking lot, 1105 N. Valley Mills Drive. 

Arrest affidavits identify Wright and Thompson as members of a local gang involved in a dispute with a gang Carroll reportedly belonged to. The feud has involved multiple shootings, according to the affidavits.

Witnesses reported Wright fired at Carroll once from the driver's seat of a vehicle before Thompson got out of the vehicle and fired at Carroll multiple times, affidavits state. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson and Wright both remain in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $502,000 and $500,000, respectively. 

Malachi Jawan Wright

Wright
Elijah Marquise Thompson

Thompson
