Two indicted in separate Waco murder cases

A McLennan County grand jury issued more than 200 felony indictments Thursday, including two in separate Waco murder cases.
The grand jury indicted Ocie Bernett on a capital murder charge in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas. Also, Berry Raydell Freeman was indicted on a murder charge in the Nov. 4 shooting death of Bryan Johnson.
Prosecutors normally seek an average of 100 indictments per grand jury session, but they had more cases to present Thursday because the record winter storm forced the cancellation of the second meeting last month.
Police reported Bernett, 18, was linked to an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas' shooting death by video surveillance and navigation system tracking of his distinctive gray Dodge Charger.
A robbery victim reported to police that he was lured through social medical contacts to the Walmart in Bellmead with the prospect of selling his car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Bernett.
Two men got out of the gray 2012 Dodge Charger, registered to Bernett's mother, and one of the men pulled a gun and tried to rob the victim of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The victim fled and the men chased him through the parking lot as the driver of the Charger drove around to pick them up, police reported.
Later, Bernett called Thomas to set up a marijuana buy, the affidavit states. Witnesses saw Thomas talking on his cellphone about 1 a.m. Oct. 15, then saw two men walk toward him in the 2600 block of South 14th Street and then heard gunshots, police reported.
After the shots, the witnesses reported seeing a gray car flee the area, according to the affidavit. Police found Thomas lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a local hospital.
Police charged Bernett in the Bellmead Walmart robbery and in Thomas' death. They also arrested a suspected accomplice, who told police Bernett set up the Walmart attempted robbery and the meeting with Thomas, where the co-defendant told police Bernett intended to rob him of his marijuana, the affidavit states.
Bernett remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $450,000.
Freeman, 26, is charged with shooting Johnson in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Arrest affidavits state Johnson took a gun and drugs from a friend of Freeman's who drives a blue Nissan SUV.
The woman called Freeman to help her "get her stuff back," police reported. The woman picked up Freeman and a friend and they drove to a store at J.J. Flewellen and Calumet Avenue, a known "hangout" for Johnson, according to the affidavit.
They saw Johnson's vehicle at the store about 7 p.m., drove around the block, and saw the vehicle's brake lights on as they drove past the store the second time, the affidavit states. Freeman fired several shots from a .380 pistol, striking Johnson in the head, according to the affidavit.