Two indicted in separate Waco murder cases

Later, Bernett called Thomas to set up a marijuana buy, the affidavit states. Witnesses saw Thomas talking on his cellphone about 1 a.m. Oct. 15, then saw two men walk toward him in the 2600 block of South 14th Street and then heard gunshots, police reported.

After the shots, the witnesses reported seeing a gray car flee the area, according to the affidavit. Police found Thomas lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a local hospital.

Police charged Bernett in the Bellmead Walmart robbery and in Thomas' death. They also arrested a suspected accomplice, who told police Bernett set up the Walmart attempted robbery and the meeting with Thomas, where the co-defendant told police Bernett intended to rob him of his marijuana, the affidavit states.

Bernett remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $450,000.

Freeman, 26, is charged with shooting Johnson in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Arrest affidavits state Johnson took a gun and drugs from a friend of Freeman's who drives a blue Nissan SUV.

The woman called Freeman to help her "get her stuff back," police reported. The woman picked up Freeman and a friend and they drove to a store at J.J. Flewellen and Calumet Avenue, a known "hangout" for Johnson, according to the affidavit.