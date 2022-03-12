 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges over Lake Waco

  • 0

Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening on one of the Highway 6 Twin Bridges, Waco police announced.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, according to a police press release.

Dispatchers received a report of the crash at 7:22 p.m., and officers found a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford F-250 pickup had been involved in the crash on the southbound bridge over Lake Waco, the press release says. All three vehicles were driving south toward town, according to the report.

The 53-year-old woman and another person involved were transported to a local hospital, where the 53-year-old woman later died of her injuries, police reported. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the 31-year-old man dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man guilty of capital murder in murder of DPS trooper Damon Allen

Man guilty of capital murder in murder of DPS trooper Damon Allen

After four and a half years and nearly two weeks of testimony, the jury found Dabrett Black guilty of capital murder for the murder of Texas DPS trooper Damon Allen, who he shot with a hunting rifle on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert