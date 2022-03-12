Two killed in crash on Twin Bridges over Lake Waco

Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening on one of the Highway 6 Twin Bridges, Waco police announced.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, according to a police press release.

Dispatchers received a report of the crash at 7:22 p.m., and officers found a Kia sedan, a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford F-250 pickup had been involved in the crash on the southbound bridge over Lake Waco, the press release says. All three vehicles were driving south toward town, according to the report.

The 53-year-old woman and another person involved were transported to a local hospital, where the 53-year-old woman later died of her injuries, police reported. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the 31-year-old man dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.