Two re-indicted in death of local rapper, one indicted on manslaughter charge

Two men indicted last year on murder charges in the shooting death of a budding local rapper had their cases upgraded Thursday to capital murder.
A McLennan County grand jury re-indicted Casey Wade Hughes, 22, of Dayton, and Justice Allen Stanford, 25, of Teague, on capital murder charges in the April 1, 2019, death of Preston Jermone Scott, 29, who also was known as PJ OneEight.
Scott was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head at Dallas Street and Carver Avenue.
First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said his office reviewed the cases again after a former prosecutor who previously had been assigned the cases left the office. On further review, the DA's office decided capital murder is the more appropriate charge, Barnes said.
He said the office has not determined if it will seek the death penalty in the cases.
The new indictments against Hughes and Stanford allege they committed murder during the course of a kidnapping or attempted kidnapping or a robbery or attempted robbery.
Hughes' attorney, former District Attorney Abel Reyna, said he is not sure why the DA's office decided to upgrade the charges. Jury selection in Hughes' murder trial was set to start Friday until McLennan County's criminal court judges postponed the resumption of trials on the recommendation of the county health authority.
However, before the judges decided to postpone the trials because of COVID-19-related concerns, the DA's office filed a motion for continuance in Hughes' case, citing a delay in processing ballistic evidence at a Dallas crime lab.
"I prosecuted and defended murder cases and capital murder cases," Reyna said. "This was a bad murder case for the state and an even worse capital murder case for the state. We look forward to going to trial."
Hughes and Stanford both currently are set for trial Feb. 8, but it was not clear Thursday if they would be tried separately or together.
Stanford's attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he has had issues getting discovery materials from the DA's office and said he was not informed prosecutors were seeking the new indictments.
"I think this was a case that had a lot of problems in the original case, from what I have seen, and I think they are going to have a lot more problems with the increased level of offense," Sibley said. "I don't think trying to make it a more serious offense is going to solve the problems they had with the original indictment."
According to court records, Stanford was attempting to get money for a car he owed to a man in the Moody area. In trying to get money, Stanford and Hughes arranged to buy an “illegal substance” from Scott at an East Waco apartment complex, according to the records.
Scott got into Stanford’s car, and a person in the back seat put a gun to his head, according to arrest warrant affidavits. After that, a man who was with Scott before he got into the car ran back to an apartment and told a friend “they got PJ,” police reports state.
Gunshots were heard coming from the intersection before the car fled the area. Hughes and Stanford were arrested in Clinton, Arkansas, 16 days later.
Manslaughter indictment
In other action, the grand jury also indicted a 19-year-old Waco man on a manslaughter charge in a July assault that left another man dead.
Jason Ivy was arrested in July on charges that he used a knife to attack Steven Sanders, 43, at a house in the 800 block of North 11th Street. Police found Sanders in the street, and he later died at a Waco hospital. Sanders had confronted Ivy outside the home after Ivy used a baseball bat to hit another man who had intervened in an incident involving Ivy and a woman he had previously been in a relationship with, police reported at the time of the initial arrest.
About two months after Ivy's arrest on assault charges, police upgraded the charge to second-degree felony manslaughter, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said once the autopsy was complete, investigators learned Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack.
