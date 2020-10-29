Two re-indicted in death of local rapper, one indicted on manslaughter charge

However, before the judges decided to postpone the trials because of COVID-19-related concerns, the DA's office filed a motion for continuance in Hughes' case, citing a delay in processing ballistic evidence at a Dallas crime lab.

"I prosecuted and defended murder cases and capital murder cases," Reyna said. "This was a bad murder case for the state and an even worse capital murder case for the state. We look forward to going to trial."

Hughes and Stanford both currently are set for trial Feb. 8, but it was not clear Thursday if they would be tried separately or together.

Stanford's attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he has had issues getting discovery materials from the DA's office and said he was not informed prosecutors were seeking the new indictments.

"I think this was a case that had a lot of problems in the original case, from what I have seen, and I think they are going to have a lot more problems with the increased level of offense," Sibley said. "I don't think trying to make it a more serious offense is going to solve the problems they had with the original indictment."