Casey Wade Hughes, 25, received a 35-year prison sentence Monday from Judge Susan Kelly in Waco's 54th State District Court following his guilty plea to murder, a first-degree felony, in the April 1, 2019 shooting death of Preston Jerome Scott.

Hughes' co-defendant, Justice Allen Stanford, pleaded guilty March 28 to murder as a first degree felony before Kelly, and she sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Before his death, Scott had been a local rapper known by the stage name of PJ OneEight.

“Justice Stanford, and now Casey Hughes, are going to prison for 30 and 35 years, they have waived appeal, and most importantly accepted responsibility for this tragedy,” District Attorney Josh Tetens said Monday in a statement. “Our office believes no person is above the law and no person is below the law. ... We are thankful these two offenders will be serving long sentences in prison and be off our streets.”

Defense attorneys for Hughes and Stanford could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Hughes and Stanford had earlier been charged with capital murder in the case. But McLennan County prosecutors and the defendants' respective defense attorneys negotiated reduced charges of murder as a first-degree felony.

Hughes and Stanford were arrested outside a convenience store in Clinton, Arkansas, late at night Apr. 17, 2019, according to Van Buren County, Arkansas jail records.

Scott was found April 1, 2019, near the intersection of Dallas Street and Carver Avenue in Waco with a gunshot wound to his back and was later pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Search warrant affidavits for DNA samples from Hughes and Stanford filed in the case in June 2019 indicated the lead detective believed Scott and another man participated in serving drugs to Stanford shortly before Scott was shot.

The other man witnessed Scott get into an SUV with Stanford at University Club Apartments, near the intersection where Scott was found unresponsive, and saw a gun placed to Scott’s head from the backseat occupant, the affidavits say. The other man saw the SUV with Stanford and Scott in it drive away and heard at least two gunshots coming from the SUV before it left the apartment complex, the affidavits say.