Two shot on Waco recycling truck crew

Two workers manning a Waco recycling truck were shot Tuesday evening, Waco Police announced.

Police responded at 6:06 p.m. to the 2800 block of Old Robinson Drive.

The driver of the truck was hit in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and a crew member working from the back of the truck was grazed and did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to a police press release.

The crew member working off the back of the truck got into a verbal fight with the suspected shooter, who then followed the truck and fired multiple rounds from a handgun, according to the press release. The driver is a city employee, and the other worker is a city contractor, police reported.

Police are still looking for the shooter, and witnesses are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the press release.