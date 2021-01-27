Two teen suspects arrested in Waco convenience store robbery

Police have arrested two Waco teens accused of robbing convenience store on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police officers who responded to the store in the 4400 block of Lake Shore at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday found Charles Davis, 19, and Jason Ortega, 19, in the area and arrested them on aggravated robbery charges. Davis also was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

A manager on duty provided an officer a description of two men who entered the store, told him they were armed, demanded money from the register and stole cigars, according to the affidavit. While the manager was still being interviewed, other responding officers found Davis and Ortega wearing clothes matching the manager's description, the affidavit states.

Davis was wearing a single glove and had a pistol that turned out to be stolen, according to the affidavit.

Another witness reported to police that they saw backpacks near a roadway in the area, and in the backpacks, police found items and money stolen from the store, according to the affidavit.

“While confronting Davis, he made a full confession of the robbery,” the affidavit states.

Davis and Ortega were taken to McLennan County Jail. By Wednesday, they were not listed as in custody.

