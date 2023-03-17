An evening in January that began with belligerence toward family members could send a McLennan County man to prison for 25 years or longer, as a grand jury indicted him on a felony charges and prosecutors added enhancements bumping up the minimum sentence if he is convicted.

A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Kenneth James Smith, 30, on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a police officer in a Jan. 21 incident at his family's home in the 9100 block of Rock Creek Road outside Waco, records show.

Additional counts in the indictment include two counts of third-degree felony harassing a public servant and Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to his indictment. The McLennan County District Attorney's office also added enhancements based on Smith's 2019 felony conviction for a felon possessing a firearm and his 2012 felony robbery conviction.

The enhancements raise the minimum punishment from 5 years in prison to 25 years and make probation very unlikely, according to statute.

Smith has remained jailed on $30,000 bond since his Jan. 21 arrest, jail records show.

McLennan County deputies reported Smith's family members called them out to their home on Rock Creek Road a few minutes before 5 p.m. Jan. 21, reporting Smith was being belligerent and combative. When they arrived, Smith struggled with deputies, according to his arrest affidavit. One deputy sustained an abrasion to his right arm, and Smith spit on others, the affidavit says.

While transporting Smith to jail, deputies used a safety restraint system on Smith to prevent injury to themselves or to Smith, his affidavit says. Once booked in McLennan County Jail, Smith continued to be combative with corrections personnel in the jail, and they placed him into an emergency restraint chair, according to the affidavit.