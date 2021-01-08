Two-time killer imprisoned 50 years denied medical parole

Stultz talked about having a daughter in an interview with the Tribune-Herald in 2014. He said he saw her only once, when she was an infant when her mother brought her to prison for a visit. He denied his guilt in the two killings and said he had turned his life over to God.

His daughter told DeFriend she was taunted as a child in school at Mexia about being the daughter of a murderer, although her mother and grandmother never told her why her father was in prison. She later was adopted by family members and changed her name.

It was not until after her mother died a few years ago and she found her baby book while going through her mother's belongings that she learned for sure that Stultz is her father, she told DeFriend.

Stultz and his wife were living with her mother in Mexia when he killed Jones, a popular high school student who was a twirler and played in the band. Stultz's mother-in-law found his bloody clothes in the washing machine and was aware that something had happened to Jones. Despite her dilemma, she alerted authorities.

Stultz's daughter said Stultz threatened to kill her grandmother if he ever got out of prison, adding that her grandmother slept with a pistol under her pillow every time Stultz came up for parole, DeFriend said.