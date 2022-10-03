 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.

Lewandowski was found to be dead at the scene. First responders took Thomas to UT Health Tyler hospital with incapacitating injuries, the report said.

DPS officials said Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was driving southbound on State Highway 110 when he lost control and entered the northbound lanes, striking the northbound Honda.

First responders took Agustin to another Tyler hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, the report said.

Agustin was not wearing a seatbelt, while both Thomas and Lewandowski were, the report said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

