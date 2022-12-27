Ukwuachu serving out jail time after 2015 sex assault conviction upheld

After years of back and forth in the courts, former Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu is in McLennan County Jail to serve out 180 days as part of a 10-year probation term.

A McLennan County jury in 2015 convicted Ukwuachu of second-degree felony sexual assault. Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals overturned the conviction twice, in 2017 then 2019, only to see the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reinstate the conviction each time and send the case back to the 10th Court to review remaining points of appeal. After a review that included the final two points of appeal, the 10th Court in September upheld the conviction.

Ukwuachu reported to McLennan County Jail on Dec. 15. His 180-day jail term, a condition of his felony probation, would end April 2. He served more than two months in jail in 2015 before he was released on an appeal bond.

To again challenge the conviction, Ukwuachu’s attorney would have to file a writ of habeas corpus or otherwise start a new proceeding, Assistant State Prosecuting Attorney John Messinger said. Messinger represented the state during the most recent phase of Ukwuachu’s appeal.

“This is not a direct appeal case,” Messinger said. “The only opportunity he would have to develop the record is with a writ.”

Another Baylor student, who transferred away from Baylor after the incident, testified at trial that Ukwuachu had raped her after a homecoming party in 2013. Ukwuachu has maintained that he had consensual sex with the woman.

Defense attorney William Bratton did not respond to calls or email seeking comment for this story.