 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ukwuachu serving out jail time after 2015 sex assault conviction upheld

  • 0
Sam Ukwuachu (copy)

Sam Ukwuachu leaves the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco in 2017 with his lawyer, William Bratton, after oral arguments that led to the first of two reversals of his 2015 sexual assault conviction. Both reversals later were overturned.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald file photo

After years of back and forth in the courts, former Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu is in McLennan County Jail to serve out 180 days as part of a 10-year probation term.

A McLennan County jury in 2015 convicted Ukwuachu of second-degree felony sexual assault. Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals overturned the conviction twice, in 2017 then 2019, only to see the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reinstate the conviction each time and send the case back to the 10th Court to review remaining points of appeal. After a review that included the final two points of appeal, the 10th Court in September upheld the conviction.

Ukwuachu reported to McLennan County Jail on Dec. 15. His 180-day jail term, a condition of his felony probation, would end April 2. He served more than two months in jail in 2015 before he was released on an appeal bond.

Sameul Ukwuachu

Ukwuachu

To again challenge the conviction, Ukwuachu’s attorney would have to file a writ of habeas corpus or otherwise start a new proceeding, Assistant State Prosecuting Attorney John Messinger said. Messinger represented the state during the most recent phase of Ukwuachu’s appeal.

People are also reading…

“This is not a direct appeal case,” Messinger said. “The only opportunity he would have to develop the record is with a writ.”

Another Baylor student, who transferred away from Baylor after the incident, testified at trial that Ukwuachu had raped her after a homecoming party in 2013. Ukwuachu has maintained that he had consensual sex with the woman.

Defense attorney William Bratton did not respond to calls or email seeking comment for this story.

Baylor player found guilty:  Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu has been sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years probation for the 2013 sexual assault of another Baylor student. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert