University High School mourns shooting death of teen athlete

Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school's second shooting death in less than a year.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Ruby Avenue about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting and found DreVion Booker, 16, with a gunshot wound, Waco police reported.

Booker, a varsity basketball player at University High School, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police officials said.

No arrests have been made and Waco police report the investigation is "active and ongoing."

Booker's death is the fifth murder investigation for Waco police since the first of the year.

In a news release, Waco Independent School District officials said crisis counselors are available to assist students and staff affected by Booker's death.

“On behalf of Waco ISD, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of DreVion during this very difficult time,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon stated.