University High School quarterback dies after shooting at East Waco complex

Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment complex, Waco police confirmed Monday.
Officer Garen Bynum said the Waco Police Department were called around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, after receiving a report of gunfire. They found a 17-year-old male, later identified as Felder, who was then transferred Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest. He died at the hospital around 5 a.m., said his aunt, Wakiki Dawkins.
She said her nephew was a special young man.
“He was sweet, very sweet," she said. "And he was so good at football. He really did have a very promising future ahead of him."
Waco University Athletics post a tribute to Felder on its Facebook page Saturday.
“The Trojan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Ty Felder," the post read. "Ty was a great young man with unlimited potential and an infectious smile. During his two years at University, Ty made numerous contributions to the football and basketball programs. He was loved by all that knew him and he will be missed dearly.”
Dawkins said her nephew, who was in the 10th grade at University High School, wanted to play football after high school.
The Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of Felder as a murder.
“We don’t have much at this time," Bynum said. "No suspects, no weapons."
Anyone with information ron the incident they can call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crimestoppers at (254) 753-4357.
“If anybody has information, please, please come forward," Dawkins said. "We really want to get justice for his passing. We have heard so many stories about what happened. We just need to know who did it.”