UPDATE: Missing Freestone County child located in Denver

UPDATE: A Facebook post on Monday evening by the Freestone County Sheriff's Office said that the missing boy has been found. Here is the text of that post:

Little Lincoln has been located and is safe and sound.

Both subjects, Blassingame and Lincoln, were located at a hotel in Denver, Colorado.

Lincoln will be brought back to guardians here in Freestone County and Blassingame will be extradited back to Freestone County Jail at a later date.

Thank you to all the agencies and the public who assisted.

Sheriff J. Shipley

Original story:

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who left a supervised visit with a 7-year-old child.

Dolly Blassingame, 27, was having a supervised visit with the boy, Lincoln Jay Lopez, on Saturday evening. Blassingame does not have custody of the boy, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a news release.