UPDATE: Missing Freestone County child located in Denver
Lincoln Lopez

Lopez

 Provided photo

UPDATE: A Facebook post on Monday evening by the Freestone County Sheriff's Office said that the missing boy has been found. Here is the text of that post:

Little Lincoln has been located and is safe and sound.

Both subjects, Blassingame and Lincoln, were located at a hotel in Denver, Colorado.

Lincoln will be brought back to guardians here in Freestone County and Blassingame will be extradited back to Freestone County Jail at a later date.

Thank you to all the agencies and the public who assisted.

Sheriff J. Shipley

Original story:

The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who left a supervised visit with a 7-year-old child.

Dolly Blassingame, 27, was having a supervised visit with the boy, Lincoln Jay Lopez, on Saturday evening. Blassingame does not have custody of the boy, Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a news release.

Dolly Blassingame

Blassingame

Blassingame was able to take the boy to her car and leave before the family member could get to them, and she threw her phone out the window as she left, Shipley said.

She was driving a white 2003 GMC Envoy with Texas license plates JRW1156.

Blassingame is described as white female. Lincoln is described as a white boy who was wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball print, red shorts, black shoes and blue glasses. They were last seen leaving County Road 1250 in Fairfield.

Lincoln Jay Lopez was entered as a missing child, and investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Blassingame. The department asks anyone with information to contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

