Update: University High School teen dies after Sunday night shooting
Update: University High School teen dies after Sunday night shooting

Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident that left a teenager dead. 

Officers were called to the 700 block of Ruby Avenue about 8:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found DreVion Booker, 16, with a gunshot wound, Waco police reported. 

Booker, a varsity basketball player at University High School, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police officials said.

No arrests have been made and Waco police report the investigation is "active and ongoing." 

Booker's death is the fifth murder investigation for Waco police since the first of the year. 

In a news release, Waco Independent School District officials said crisis counselors are available to assist students and staff affected by Booker's death. 

“On behalf of Waco ISD, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of DreVion during this very difficult time,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon stated.

Community members who need crisis counseling can contact the Crisis Text Line for free counseling by texting the word HOME to 741741, or visiting crisistextline.org.

