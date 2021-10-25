 Skip to main content
Update: Waco PD identify deceased woman in domestic double shooting
This story has been updated. 

Waco police have named a 43-year-old woman they say shot a man Sunday at a Waco apartment complex, then killed herself with the same gun.

Tafara Joiner of Waco was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, while the 51-year-old man she allegedly shot multiple times was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he was recovering Monday, Officer Garen Bynum said. Police said the believe the shooting in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive was related to domestic violence. 

Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum said officers responded on Sunday to a call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

The Waco Police Department is now investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and suicide. Joiner's next of kin has been notified. 

The Waco PD Special Crimes Unit is working on the investigation, which remains ongoing. Assisting on the scene were patrol officers, officers from the traffic unit to ensure scene-security, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, Waco PD Victim’s Services Unit, AMR, and the Waco Fire Department.

Police said they consider the shooting an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the public.

