Updated: Couple, two teens die in mobile home fire outside Bellmead

Four members of a family, including two teenage sisters, died early Tuesday in a fire that destroyed a mobile home on a rural road outside Bellmead, authorities and relatives said.
Multiple fire agencies and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office were called to the fire in the 800 block of Old Mexia Road around 3:15 a.m.
"The trailer house was completely engulfed," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said. "We have also summoned help from the State Fire Marshal's Office, (and) we have at least four state fire marshal investigators here at the current time, and we will probably be processing this scene for at least two days."
Family members gathered around the property Tuesday afternoon as detectives and fire investigators combed through the scene. A family member, Tiffany Villa, identified her relatives killed in the fire as her brother-in-law, Sotero Tello; her sister-in-law, Angelina Villa; and her two nieces, Noemi Tello, 16, and Yoagsana Tello, 18.
“They were really good people. They would give the shirt off their back if they could,” Tiffany Villa said. “When family would come from Dallas, they would let them sleep at their home, even though we would be all packed in.”
Authorities did not release the victims’ names pending additional investigation. Villa said her oldest niece called her this morning.
“I got up quickly and I didn’t even put shoes on my kids, I just got up and left," she said. "As soon as we got here, there was nothing left. There was nothing we could do. It is a scary thing to deal with, losing four all together.”
Noemi Tello was starting her senior year at La Vega High School, and Yoagsana had just graduated from the high school, Tiffany Villa said. She said both teenagers loved their family, and it was tragic learning their lives were cut short.
“(Angelina) was a great grandmother, sister, mother, and she was just amazing,” Tiffany Villa said. “Her husband was just a really good person who would help anybody. You just needed to call and they would be there.”
Fire crews from Waco, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire. Crews continued to put out hot spots as Justice of the Peace James Lee arrived on scene to declare the four victims dead.
Initial investigation did not indicate any criminal wrongdoing connected to the fire, but authorities continued to investigate, authorities said.
“What we have here is a very tragic situation. It’s very sad,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “We don’t know the cause of the fire at this point, but we have four state fire marshal (investigators) working with the sheriff’s office on this investigation and hopefully we will be able to determine what caused it.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.