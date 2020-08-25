Updated: Couple, two teens die in mobile home fire outside Bellmead

“I got up quickly and I didn’t even put shoes on my kids, I just got up and left," she said. "As soon as we got here, there was nothing left. There was nothing we could do. It is a scary thing to deal with, losing four all together.”

Noemi Tello was starting her senior year at La Vega High School, and Yoagsana had just graduated from the high school, Tiffany Villa said. She said both teenagers loved their family, and it was tragic learning their lives were cut short.

“(Angelina) was a great grandmother, sister, mother, and she was just amazing,” Tiffany Villa said. “Her husband was just a really good person who would help anybody. You just needed to call and they would be there.”

Fire crews from Waco, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire. Crews continued to put out hot spots as Justice of the Peace James Lee arrived on scene to declare the four victims dead.

Initial investigation did not indicate any criminal wrongdoing connected to the fire, but authorities continued to investigate, authorities said.