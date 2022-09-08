Updated: Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing

Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun.

Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the street outside the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with the murder of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.

Police reports describe Moore’s injuries as “severe lacerations, possible internal injuries and other major injuries" and list a shotgun as the murder weapon.

Ming received treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while in custody. Lacy Lakeview police then took her to be booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

Moore called in to police just after midnight that her neighbor was breaking into her home, according to the police call log.

“Caller advised female subject is breaking into her house and she has a loaded gun and is getting ready to shoot her,” the police report says.

When police arrived three minutes later, they found Ming climbing out a window “nude and covered in blood," police reports state. Entering the home, they found Moore “on the floor with multiple wounds.”

Officers and American Medical Response personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

While officers in the home began CPR for Moore, others outside pursued Ming, according to the arrest affidavit.

One pursuer saw Ming running away naked from the house into the roadway, the affidavit.

“Cynthia’s person was covered in a large amount of blood and she began to run from officers,” the arrest affidavit states.

The officer drew his stun gun and deployed it to get Ming to stop.

“The Taser was ineffective,” the affidavit says. The officer “was then able to place Cynthia on the ground and place her in handcuffs.”

The officer saw Ming had “a large amount of lacerations on her person,” and put her in an ambulance for transport to an area hospital, the affidavit says. While AMR took Ming to an area hospital, the officer accompanied and placed her in custody for suspicion of murder, the affidavit says.

At the hospital, Ming told medical personnel that she entered Moore’s home and Moore had a gun, the affidavit says.

“Cynthia stated she ‘grabbed the gun from her,’ ‘shot her in the head,” the affidavit says. “Cynthia then again stated that she ‘murdered her’ due to her killing her dog.”

Ming told medical personnel her own wounds came from going into Moore’s house through a window, the affidavit says.

Waco Crime Scene technicians arrived at the hospital to assist in processing Ming, the affidavit says.

“Cynthia informed the Waco Crime Scene technician that the blood on her hands was ‘probably the murder victim’s,” the affidavit stays.

After the hospital cleared Ming for incarceration, the officer took her to McLennan County Jail and booked her on the murder charge. Her arraignment judge set her bail at $1,000,000. She remained in custody around midday Thursday.

Moore’s relatives are setting up a fund for her son, age 13, a special-needs youth who survives her.