UPDATED: McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'

The suspect in last week's shooting spree that killed five in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks while people close to the slain shed light on pieces of what unfolded during the shooting.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three from his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain in McLennan County custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

After receiving medical clearance, Jaimes-Hernandez can be transferred to McLennan County Jail and booked, authorities said.

The chief deputy indicated that the hospital, the Texas Rangers and the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, determined it was in the best interests of all parties for Jaimes-Hernandez to remain hospitalized for the additional time.

A source close to the case, who did not agree to be quoted by name, said Jaimes-Hernandez has been observed while in custody to sometimes have some difficulty moving or sometimes be unable to move some parts of his body, but those observing are not medically qualified to say what that difficulty moving means.

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed in a statement last week that one of his officers shot Jaimes-Hernandez, while returning fire, in the course of the first police response.

Neither the McGregor Police Department nor the Texas Rangers have released any part of a police report from the shootings or Jaimes-Hernandez's arrest affidavit.

Neighbors and relatives, however, have provided a few details of what they know of the deadly incident that unfolded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of 903 S. Monroe St.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the scene told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday that they saw the man who lived in 903 S. Monroe, outside the home, extend his arm and point a gun early Thursday morning. Then the neighbor looked away in fear, but heard several gunshots.

The neighbor could not say whether they saw someone else at the time Jaimes-Hernandez, who lived in 903 S. Monroe, pointed a gun. After the sound of the gunshots, the neighbor saw a woman lying in or near the street.

Francisco Olvera, who lives on another street near the shooting scene and is related to some of the people who were shot, also spoke to the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday. Olvera is an uncle to Lorena "Lori" Aviles, and a great-uncle to her daughter, Natalie Aviles, neighbors of Jaimes-Hernandez who were both killed in the shooting spree.

Olvera said Ezra and Zion Aviles, Lori Aviles' teenage sons, had left for school in a car they frequently drove, before the shootings. Ezra and Zion did not find out their mother and sister died until later in the day, Olvera said.

Olvera's brother lives in a two story home in the 800 block of South Monroe.

Olvera also said the shooter shot up at his brother on the second-floor balcony of his brother's house and missed.

The wife of Olvera's brother said the shooter looked up from the driver's side window of a pickup truck, at the second-floor balcony of the two story home, pointed a gun and fired twice at Olvera's brother. She said her husband told her this the day of the shooting. A bullet hole could be clearly seen in an upstairs window and another bullet hole could be seen in the window frame.

Olvera also said his brother's son told him the shooter shot at him in his car and wounded his hand.

Olvera said his nephew told him that he then went toward an ambulance where Lori Aviles lay in the street, and turned around to hear the shooter fire at Olvera's brother.

In addition to Lori Aviles and Natalie Aviles, neighbors of Jaimes-Hernandez, police have said Jaimes-Hernandez also shot and killed Monica Delgado, 38, and two of her children, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, at the home at 903 S. Monroe, which county tax records list as owned by Jaimes-Hernandez.

A brother of Delgado told the Tribune-Herald last week that Jaimes-Hernandez and Delgado had been together for 11 years and had three other children together.

Jaimes-Hernandez is in custody on a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge, and police have said more charges are pending.