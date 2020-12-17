Valley Mills man indicted in alleged three-year sexual abuse of teen

A Valley Mills man who police say sexually abused a teenage girl over a three-year period was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury charged Michael Shane Bohannon, 48, in a 10-count indictment that included one count of continuous trafficking of a person, seven counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Bohannon, a veteran who believes he contracted cancer while serving in the Gulf War, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $250,000.

His attorney, Stan Schwieger, said Thursday that Bohannon denies the allegations.

"He has peripheral T-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer that we are trying to get treated, and we are actively seeking bail so he can make sure that he can answer these allegations," Schwieger said. "His bail is currently set at $250,000 and it's probably going to go up based on the indictment, but he can't get the treatment he needs while he's in jail."

Schwieger was able to get Bohannon's bond reduced from $400,000 to $250,000 at a hearing Tuesday, but the reduction was not enough for Bohannon to secure his release.