Valley Mills PD chief: Trafficking charges likely after arrested driver freed on minor charge

A Harris County man pulled over in Valley Mills on Saturday with a vehicle full of nine suspected trafficking victims is free from jail, but Valley Mills' police chief said the investigation is moving ahead.

The driver, Sergio Lopez, 28, was pulled over on Highway 6 west of Valley Mills for a defective headlight and arrested on a Class C misdemeanor of driving without a license, police said. He was driving a Honda Pilot with California license plates and was wearing an ankle monitor related to bond requirements for a Harris County felony charge of aggravated assault, Valley Mills police have said.

Lopez was freed Monday from the Bosque County Jail on a $500 personal recognizance bond, but Valley Mills Police Chief Roy Fikac said the misdemeanor arrest served its strategic purpose.

“To charge someone with an offense, especially a felony, all the elements of the offense (as specified in the criminal code) must be met,” Fikac said Tuesday. “The only definite offenses were no driver license and suspended identification card.”

The chief said that if evidence of the elements of a human trafficking charge are developed in the course of his department's investigation, a felony warrant for Lopez will be sought.

“It’s not what you know, it’s what you can prove,” Fikac said. “(This charge) is basically a traffic ticket, but there is strategy in that,” he said.

Fikac said the goal was to separate the driver of the vehicle from the possible victims. Then the nine possible victims — none of whom spoke English or had identification — went to get water and assistance, while the driver went to jail, he said.

“Now everyone gets interviewed in a controlled environment, with Spanish interpreters as necessary,” Fikac said.

As the investigation of this “very complex case” continues, Fikac said all the interviews will be transcribed and translated into English.

“The most critical piece, without evidence glaring (us) in the face, we have to have some cooperation from the victims,” Fikac said.

He said the possible trafficking victims are likely to be afraid of the police, afraid of the traffickers and afraid of retaliation.

“We have to determine if they’re forced, coerced or threatened,” Fikac said. “Without indicators it’s a very hard case to prove. If these elements are met, we will get a warrant for Lopez’s arrest.”

Judge Jeff Hightower, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, provided jail magistration for Lopez’s charge on Monday.

“The only charge before me was the Class C misdemeanor and the law requires that people charged with such (driving) offenses must be set free on a $500 personal recognizance bond,” Hightower said Tuesday.