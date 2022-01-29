Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues

Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
Instead, Hutchinson spent his birthday in the hospital undergoing radiation and chemotherapy after doctors removed a tumor the size of a large lemon from his brain after diagnosing the glioblastoma.
While Hutchinson, a second-generation McLennan County Sheriff's Office employee with 20 years' experience, just finished his fourth week of radiation and chemotherapy treatments in Dallas in an effort to keep the aggressive form of cancer in check, his colleagues at the sheriff's office and many others are working to put together a special fundraiser March 19 to help the Hutchinsons defray their mounting medical bills.
Stephani Hutchinson, a licensed vocational nurse, took an eight-week leave of absence from her job providing home health care for Ascension at Home so she could attend to her husband's needs. However, they were hit with some disappointing news Thursday, when Stephani's employers told her they were firing her after only four weeks off because she has not worked there long enough to qualify for Family Medical Leave Act benefits.
Her loss of income coupled with close to $1.5 million in hospital bills, $1.1 million for 30 radiation treatments, which Hutchinson is scheduled to complete on Valentine's Day, and $5,200 for a 20-day supply of the chemotherapy pills he is taking, has the couple worried about more than Hutchinson's health.
Judi Spillman, who is married to Johnny Spillman, a retired sheriff's office investigator, is helping organize the fundraiser for Hutchinson. He is known by most as "Hutch," as was his father, Harlan, who retired after 22 years with the sheriff's office. Hutchinson's 25-year-old son, Kyle, is a recent graduate of the McLennan Community College law enforcement program and now is staring his career with the sheriff's office as a jailer.
“Hutch is a great guy. He is so nice and willing to help anybody," Judi Spillman said. "He goes out of his way to help people. This tumor just came out of nowhere, and with him being a police officer, you just hate to see any police officer down. You hear so many negative things about the police these day. But he is actually one of the good guys. He just makes you want to help him because he doesn’t ask for it.”
Hutchinson's medical problems started in July, when he began experiencing headaches. They were nothing he couldn't handle at first, but they started getting progressively worse to where he could not bend over "without it feeling like my head was going to explode," he said.
By October, Hutchinson, an investigator who works property and livestock crimes, was feeling worse. He was in charge of scheduling off-duty officers to work security for the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo and he said he could not focus while drawing up work shifts.
"By the time the fair rolled around, I was having a lot of issues with problem solving and dizziness and just feeling very tired," Hutchinson said. "I lost my balance, I was having trouble with my speech. My blood pressure spiked one night at the fair, and (Sheriff's Cpl.) Jeff Aguirre put me in the camper at the fair and told me not to leave."
Aguirre summoned paramedics, but Hutchinson declined their efforts to take him to the hospital. However, when he started feeling worse, he went to a Waco hospital on his own, where doctors discovered the tumor.
After some logistical delays prevented timely surgery in Waco, the Hutchinsons took the advice of a friend with multiple tumors who sought treatment in Dallas. Doctors there removed a large tumor from the area just above Hutchinson's right ear.
Since his surgery, the Hutchinsons have been staying with Stephani's sister in Arlington and going to Dallas five days a week for radiation and chemotherapy sessions. They come back to their home in China Spring on weekends.
"I am going to fight this until the fight is done," Hutchinson said. "I am not giving up."
McLennan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Graham and Beth Sutton, who retired from the sheriff's office after 24 years, also are helping set up the March fundraiser.
"Detective Hutchinson has spent 20 years faithfully serving the people of McLennan County and is always willing to help his fellow officers in any way he can," Graham said. "We felt it only appropriate and necessary to help him in this great time of need. Detective Hutchinson was absolutely blindsided by this illness and a diagnosis such as this can have severe financial impacts on people. The benefit is simply to help with the financial impact that Detective Hutchinson is experiencing. He is having to travel extensively out of town for treatment and we all know that the price of fuel, lodging and other travel-related expenses have increased greatly in the past year."
Michael Hutchinson said he is grateful for the support of his friends and others in the community.
“It means everything to us," Hutchinson said. "I have been truly blessed with all of these people who know me and who have come together to do this for me. Their support is out of this world. I am truly touched and grateful. It is awesome. I am so thankful to have everyone helping me out.”
Judi Spillman said the fundraiser, which will be at the Base, a multipurpose facility at the Extraco Events Center, will include dinner by Blanek Catering, silent and live auctions featuring donated items like hunting and fishing getaways, and music from 35 South, a local country band.
More information about the fundraiser can be found at the Team Michael Hutchinson Facebook page. Fundraiser tickets can be purchased at https://sleamc.org/shop.