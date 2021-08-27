Veterans Treatment Court in McLennan County graduates its first class

"There were veterans that slipped up and messed up and came up dirty, and instead of kicking them out of the program and sending them to prison, they only sanctioned them and gave them another chance. This program is the best thing that has come to McLennan County, and I can honestly say I don't think I will ever drink again," Lott said. "I had been sober nine years when I moved up here. I had just started back to drinking when I got that DWI. I kind of kick myself in the butt for going back to drinking."

Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco's 74th State District Court, who oversees the Veterans Treatment Court, said COVID-19 kept the treatment courts in McLennan County from getting off to the rapid start they had hoped for. But he said the success so far "really exceeded our initial expectations" because of the dedication of the court's team and its participants.

"As we celebrate the first group of graduates from our VTC, I think that I can speak for all of the stakeholders in saying we are excited and look forward to many more graduates in the coming months and years," Coley said. "Forming our VTC was a local commitment that reflects not only our belief in these men and women, but also in our gratitude for their commitment to our country."