Veterans Treatment Court in McLennan County graduates its first class

Johnie Lott grew up in San Antonio and joined the Marines when he was a teenager in 1975.
Part Native American and part African American, Lott said he suffered the effects of institutional racism in the Marines, which morphed into post-traumatic stress disorder after he witnessed what he called his "so-called" Black friend, also a Marine, slit the throat of a white Marine outside a bar in Okinawa during a race-related brawl.
The 64-year-old Lacy Lakeview resident's condition resulted in a general discharge under honorable conditions after a 2½-year stint in the military and led to a life filled with ups and downs, including substance abuse, times of homelessness, domestic instability and a drunken driving arrest in March 2019.
However, Lott said his life took a positive turn when he was approved for entry into McLennan County's Veterans Treatment Court, a voluntary, court-monitored treatment program that emphasizes treatment instead of incarceration for veterans with nonviolent criminal charges.
Lott became one of the first three graduates of the court during a ceremony Friday at the McLennan County Courthouse. One of the graduates was unable to attend the ceremony because he was having surgery.
"The Veterans Treatment Court is about the best program I have ever been in because of the staff and the facilitators and because these people really care, from the judge all the way down to the mentors," Lott said. "They all come together and they all try to help you. They are all enthusiastic and they really care about your treatment and your success.
"There were veterans that slipped up and messed up and came up dirty, and instead of kicking them out of the program and sending them to prison, they only sanctioned them and gave them another chance. This program is the best thing that has come to McLennan County, and I can honestly say I don't think I will ever drink again," Lott said. "I had been sober nine years when I moved up here. I had just started back to drinking when I got that DWI. I kind of kick myself in the butt for going back to drinking."
Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco's 74th State District Court, who oversees the Veterans Treatment Court, said COVID-19 kept the treatment courts in McLennan County from getting off to the rapid start they had hoped for. But he said the success so far "really exceeded our initial expectations" because of the dedication of the court's team and its participants.
"As we celebrate the first group of graduates from our VTC, I think that I can speak for all of the stakeholders in saying we are excited and look forward to many more graduates in the coming months and years," Coley said. "Forming our VTC was a local commitment that reflects not only our belief in these men and women, but also in our gratitude for their commitment to our country."
Coley gave a brief overview about how the specialty court got up and running and thanked members of the treatment court team. They include probation officer Larry Day; Tom Needham of the McLennan County District Attorney's Office; Veterans Justice Officer Tiffany Love; attorney Stephen Yip, who is a veteran; Bobbi Stewart of the Veterans One Stop; and specialty court coordinator Amy Lowrey.
He also thanked county Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez and John Borderud, a Waco City Council member and director of the Baylor University Law School Veterans Law Clinic for their involvement.
Michael Carson, director of the Central Texas chapter of the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD, spoke about his own struggles with substance abuse and PTSD after his military combat service. He spoke solemnly of friends who took their lives and talked about the importance of entities like the veterans treatment court and others willing to help veterans get the attention they need.
Coley presented each graduate with a reclaimed U.S. flag in a shadow box and their fourth and final dog tag, symbolic of the four phases of the 12-month or longer program dubbed Chance, Challenge, Choice and Change.
Program organizers began accepting applications for the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court on Veterans Day 2019. The court works with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other veteran and community organizations to help veterans “return to the lives they fought to protect,” according to the group Justice for Vets.
There are 18 veterans in the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court program. Most are on probation and the program is designed to assist veterans with mental health or substance abuse issues get the kind of benefits they are eligible for, such as educational benefits, housing assistance, vocational training, medical services, disability compensation and more. Veterans in the program report to court for progress hearings with Coley and the team twice a month for the first two-thirds of the program, officials said.
Love, a Veterans Justice outreach specialist with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, performs veterans outreach in a 10-county area. She said in a statement that the treatment court program "is about hope."
"Our veterans are often burying trauma and this program offers them healthier ways to cope, and opportunities to learn to thrive again," Love wrote. "Program successes so far include six participants who have repaired one or more relationships with their family, five participants who have obtained new housing since entering the program, four participants who have gone back to school, four participants who have obtained new employment, four participants who have learned how to use technology and one participant who has established VA benefits.”