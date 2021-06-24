Victim in Hewitt park shooting released from hospital

The 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg Wednesday evening at Hewitt Park was deemed in stable condition and released from Providence Hospital overnight, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Thursday.

The man had been playing basketball with other people on Wednesday evening when another man approached him and they began arguing, police said. The suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.

According to witnesses, the suspect had been sitting in a parked four-door maroon vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

After a verbal argument, witnesses said, the suspect returned to his vehicle only to come back a few minutes later.

The suspect was described as a male between the ages of 17 and 20, approximately 5 foot 8, and was seen wearing a dark jacket and a face mask. Police said he struck the victim in the head with the stock end of a rifle he had been concealing.

The Hewitt Police Department said in a news release that the victim was able to get up and begin running east through the park. Witnesses told police the suspect fired multiple rounds of the unknown weapon and struck the man in the leg at least one time.