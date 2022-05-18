Victim named and suspect arraigned in Bosque Boulevard shooting death

Waco Police have released the name of a man who died of multiple gunshot wounds in a Tuesday morning shooting outside a plasma clinic in the 3500 block of Bosque Boulevard, and the suspect in the case has been arraigned.

John Wesley Perry III, 38, of Waco, died after a woman who police identified as Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31 of Waco, shot him around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside Octapharma Plasma at Lake Air Mall, according to police statements.

Robinson faced an arraignment hearing Wednesday on her first-degree felony charge of murder, records show. The judge set her bail at $500,000, and she remained at the McLennan County Jail as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

