Victim named and suspect arraigned in Bosque Boulevard shooting death

13th murder of 2022

A Waco police officer and crime scene technician talk Tuesday under the lift gate of a crime scene vehicle in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard, where a man was fatally shot.

 Christopher De Los Santos, Tribune-Herald

Waco Police have released the name of a man who died of multiple gunshot wounds in a Tuesday morning shooting outside a plasma clinic in the 3500 block of Bosque Boulevard, and the suspect in the case has been arraigned.

Ardra Charlette Robinson

Robinson

John Wesley Perry III, 38, of Waco, died after a woman who police identified as Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31 of Waco, shot him around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside Octapharma Plasma at Lake Air Mall, according to police statements.

Robinson faced an arraignment hearing Wednesday on her first-degree felony charge of murder, records show. The judge set her bail at $500,000, and she remained at the McLennan County Jail as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

