Victim named in Bosque Boulevard shooting death

Waco Police have released the name of a man who died of multiple gunshot wounds in a Tuesday morning shooting outside a plasma clinic in the 3500 block of Bosque Boulevard.

John Wesley Perry III died after a woman shot him around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside Octapharma Plasma at Lake Air Mall, according to police statements.

Police arrested Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, on Tuesday and charged her with a first-degree charge of murder, according to jail records.

Robinson is set to face an arraignment hearing Wednesday and have her bail set.

The police statement that identified Perry as the deceased did not also release his age or where he lives. Nor has a police statement yet identified where Robinson lives.

