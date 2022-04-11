 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of Saturday shooting in North Waco was facing indictment

A Woodway man identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in North Waco on Saturday had been awaiting trial on charges of family violence and injuring an elderly person, court records show.

Following next-of-kin notifications, Waco police identified the victim Monday as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45. No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon.

Miller had been indicted May 27, 2021, on the family violence and elder injury charges.

Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North 11th Street and after arriving immediately started providing medical aid to a gunshot victim, according to a police press release.

An American Medical Response crew arrived and took Miller to a hospital, where he later died, the press release says. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. 

This investigation is ongoing.

