Video showing drinking, smoking while driving leads to bond revocation for Waco hit-and-run defendant

He said she was apologetic and reached out in an apparent attempt at reconciliation. He said he told her that she nearly killed his daughter and the best thing she could do would be to accept responsibility for her actions.

In other testimony, Waco police Detective John Clark showed the judge a 7-minute Facebook Live post from last month that was posted by Estrada's boyfriend, whom Clark identified as a local gang member.

Estrada, who was driving, could be seen drinking from a container in a paper bag and smoking what appears to be marijuana that her boyfriend passed to her. The judge told Estrada he was convinced she was drinking and smoking marijuana while free on bond.

In increasing Estrada's bond, Strother also ordered her to wear a drug patch, to refrain from alcohol and to have no further contact with the victim, her family or any of the state's witnesses in the case. A drug patch collects sweat that can later be tested for traces of drugs that otherwise might not be detectable by the time a standard test is administered. The judge ordered Estrada drug-tested on Tuesday, and the results came back negative, court officials said.

Estrada's attorney, Cody Cleveland, said he expected Estrada to post the new bond and to be released from jail by Tuesday night.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.