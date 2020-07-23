Vigilance remains as McLennan County Jail sees more staffers, inmates recover from COVID-19

"We knew it was going to get into the jail and since the jail is a confined area anyway, not only for the inmates but for the staff as well, we always come to work with safety and security as our top priority," Anderson said. "When you get something like this disease that can spread very easily, we have to take that safety and security to a whole different level."

Workers installed plexiglass around inmate booking areas and have implemented trusty cleaning crews who have been routinely wiping down high-traffic areas throughout the facility for the past three months. Jailers, who have always worn gloves while interacting with inmates, are now required to wear masks and have required all inmates to wear face coverings provided by the jail to limit spread by people who may be unwittingly carrying the virus.

Armstrong said staffing and keeping in compliance with Texas Commission on Jail Standards requirements on inmate-to-staff ratios, has been a concern. Authorities have restricted vacation time, kept employees on the same schedule and asked employees to be mindful of their contacts outside the workplace, Armstrong said.

"We put all of our plans in place because COVID is highly contagious and can be dangerous to the population," he said. "We don't want that to happen to any of our staff or inmates."

Limiting movement