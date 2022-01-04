Virus postpones Waco's first criminal trial of the new year

Two prosecution witnesses who tested positive for COVID-19 and a third who is quarantined after exposure to the virus forced the postponement of McLennan County's first criminal trial of the new year.

A 19th State District Court jury was selected Monday to hear the case against Fernando Rey Torres, a 36-year-old auto mechanic charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

However, Judge Thomas West informed jurors Tuesday morning he was postponing the start of testimony until Jan. 18 because at least three critical prosecution witnesses were not available this week to participate in the trial. In addition to those witnesses, a member of the alleged victim's family also has been exposed to COVID-19 and would not be able to attend the trial, prosecutor Sydney Tuggle said.

McLennan County judges, mindful of the surge in COVID-19 cases, remain anxious to try to get the county's stagnant criminal justice system back to a semblance of normality while following strict health-related protocols. As jury trials have resumed, county officials have limited the process to selecting only one or two juries per week to observe social distancing measures as much as possible.