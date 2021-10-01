Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified

A 10-year-old who police believe was slain by his father Wednesday night has been identified as James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man," Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Waco Police arrested the child's father, Bronchae Defraunce Lewis, 36, of Waco, on charges including capital murder Wednesday at his apartment at 2400 Washington Ave. Lewis called police at 10:50 p.m. and said his son appeared to be dead in a pool of blood, officials reported Thursday.

After forcing entry to the apartment and detaining Lewis after a struggle, police found the child with a knife wound to his neck, according to an arrest affidavit. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he died from his injuries.

Lewis remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday on charges of capital murder, resisting arrest and attempting to take an officer’s weapon. He is being held without bond.

