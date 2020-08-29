Waco already seeing more homicides than any year since 2004

The city of Waco has already seen more homicides this year than it has in any full year since 2004, but the number remains well below a peak in the late '80s.
While nonviolent crime is down in the city this year, overall violent crime is up slightly compared to this point last year, in line with national trends.
"Overall violent crimes, including murders, assaults, and sexual assaults, we are only up 1% from where we were year-to-date last year," Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. "All other nonviolent crimes are actually down right now by a significant amount, so I think this is just the ebb and flow of crime trends and maybe potentially 'idle hands' from people being at home during the pandemic."
The city has seen 13 people listed as homicide victims so far this year, the most since 14 were recorded in 2004 but short of the 29 recorded 1989, according to FBI statistics. Ten of the homicides this year have been a result of gun violence, and 10 have happened since March, police records indicate.
Nonviolent crimes, including burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts, are down by 4% compared to last year, Bynum said.
An analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice based in Washington, D.C., found that crime rates in 11 categories in a sampling of cities nationwide dropped in the spring and early summer compared to recent years, while domestic violence rose from March to June and homicides and aggravated assaults started climbing significantly in late May and June. There was little change in violent crime rates early in the pandemic, but by late may, rates of homicide, gun assault and other aggravated assault had started to increase, according to the Council on Criminal Justice analysis.
Last year, Waco police investigated 11 homicides, including nine with victims killed by gunfire and two that police determined were legally justified.
"We have noticed this year that some of the violent crimes that are happening are happening with suspects who are a little bit younger, specifically some of the shootings where out suspects are in their late teens, early 20s," Bynum said. "A lot of these shootings were very isolated incidents."
Waco police Sgt. Sam Key, who took over as supervisor of the department's special crimes unit, which investigates violent offenses including murder, said the year has been busy for his detectives.
"Our detectives work hard all the time, not just on in death investigations, but we also do sexual assault investigations, adult protective services referrals, injury to elderly, robbery, so we stay busy with a multitude of high-profile cases," Key said. "From our point of view, we are feeling it a little more this year, because we are only a little above the number of murders last year, but it's only August."
Crime statistics have become more than statistics for Waco native Kenisha Hewitt, whose two childhood friends, SaKyra Young and Jonathan Breeding, were killed in Waco in recent weeks. The shooting deaths of her friends, one day apart from each other, marked 12th and 13th homicides this year.
"Both of them lived right around the corner from me and both were childhood friends that meant a lot to all of us," Hewitt said during a recent memorial at Waco High School. "Both of them are such shocking deaths, because I didn't realize life was so short that two innocent good lives would be taken from us so shortly."
