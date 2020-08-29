Waco already seeing more homicides than any year since 2004

The city of Waco has already seen more homicides this year than it has in any full year since 2004, but the number remains well below a peak in the late '80s.

While nonviolent crime is down in the city this year, overall violent crime is up slightly compared to this point last year, in line with national trends.

"Overall violent crimes, including murders, assaults, and sexual assaults, we are only up 1% from where we were year-to-date last year," Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. "All other nonviolent crimes are actually down right now by a significant amount, so I think this is just the ebb and flow of crime trends and maybe potentially 'idle hands' from people being at home during the pandemic."

The city has seen 13 people listed as homicide victims so far this year, the most since 14 were recorded in 2004 but short of the 29 recorded 1989, according to FBI statistics. Ten of the homicides this year have been a result of gun violence, and 10 have happened since March, police records indicate.

Nonviolent crimes, including burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts, are down by 4% compared to last year, Bynum said.