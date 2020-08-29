 Skip to main content
Waco already seeing more homicides than any year since 2004
Waco already seeing more homicides than any year since 2004

The city of Waco has already seen more homicides this year than it has in any full year since 2004, but the number remains well below a peak in the late '80s.

While nonviolent crime is down in the city this year, overall violent crime is up slightly compared to this point last year, in line with national trends.

"Overall violent crimes, including murders, assaults, and sexual assaults, we are only up 1% from where we were year-to-date last year," Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. "All other nonviolent crimes are actually down right now by a significant amount, so I think this is just the ebb and flow of crime trends and maybe potentially 'idle hands' from people being at home during the pandemic."

The city has seen 13 people listed as homicide victims so far this year, the most since 14 were recorded in 2004 but short of the 29 recorded 1989, according to FBI statistics. Ten of the homicides this year have been a result of gun violence, and 10 have happened since March, police records indicate.

Nonviolent crimes, including burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts, are down by 4% compared to last year, Bynum said.

An analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice based in Washington, D.C., found that crime rates in 11 categories in a sampling of cities nationwide dropped in the spring and early summer compared to recent years, while domestic violence rose from March to June and homicides and aggravated assaults started climbing significantly in late May and June. There was little change in violent crime rates early in the pandemic, but by late may, rates of homicide, gun assault and other aggravated assault had started to increase, according to the Council on Criminal Justice analysis.

Last year, Waco police investigated 11 homicides, including nine with victims killed by gunfire and two that police determined were legally justified.

"We have noticed this year that some of the violent crimes that are happening are happening with suspects who are a little bit younger, specifically some of the shootings where out suspects are in their late teens, early 20s," Bynum said. "A lot of these shootings were very isolated incidents."

Waco police Sgt. Sam Key, who took over as supervisor of the department's special crimes unit, which investigates violent offenses including murder, said the year has been busy for his detectives.

"Our detectives work hard all the time, not just on in death investigations, but we also do sexual assault investigations, adult protective services referrals, injury to elderly, robbery, so we stay busy with a multitude of high-profile cases," Key said. "From our point of view, we are feeling it a little more this year, because we are only a little above the number of murders last year, but it's only August."

Crime statistics have become more than statistics for Waco native Kenisha Hewitt, whose two childhood friends, SaKyra Young and Jonathan Breeding, were killed in Waco in recent weeks. The shooting deaths of her friends, one day apart from each other, marked 12th and 13th homicides this year.

"Both of them lived right around the corner from me and both were childhood friends that meant a lot to all of us," Hewitt said during a recent memorial at Waco High School. "Both of them are such shocking deaths, because I didn't realize life was so short that two innocent good lives would be taken from us so shortly."

Homicides in 2020

Tyler McKinney

Waco police launched their first homicide investigation of the year Jan. 22 in the shooting death of Tyler McKinney, 19, who was found dead in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Police reported McKinney was lured to the area before he was shot.

Willow Reignwarden Smith, then 17, and Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, then 19, have since been indicted on capital murder charges.

Joangel Ortegon

Joangel Ortegon, 20, was shot and killed in a duplex in the 1900 block of North 19th Street on Feb. 7. Three other men were wounded by gunfire during a robbery gone bad, police reported.

Police said Kevin Darnell Wash, then 22, was injured in the incident. He was later arrested and indicted on a capital murder charge.

Michael Washington

Police reported Michael Wayne Washington was bludgeoned to death with a hammer Feb. 11 at a home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue in East Waco.

David Earl Johnson, then 55, was arrested and has since been indicted on a murder charge.

Michael Brooks Jr.

Michael Ray Brooks Jr., 19, was killed and two others were injured in a confrontation May 19 at a home in the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue.

Police reported that Brooks exchanged gunfire with Nicosia Omar Harlan, then 25, who hit Brooks and two others who were in the home. Harlan was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge and later indicted on a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges.

Frankie Gonzalez

Nicknamed "Waco's baby," Frankie Gonzalez, 2, was found dead in a trash bin outside Park Lake Drive Baptist Church on June 2. Police said the child's mother, Laura Villalon, then 35, led detectives to the boy's body and described causing the injuries that led to his death.

Before that, Villalon had told police her son was kidnapped from Cameron Park, which led to a daylong search before she took authorities to her son's body, police said at the time. She has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Frankie Gonzalez's father, Lorenzo Gonzalez, was arrested and later indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child by omission and a second-degree felony charge of abandoning a child. Police have said he violated a court order prohibiting him from leaving the child and his two young siblings with Villalon unsupervised.

Crystal Richards

On the night of June 8, Crystal Richards was shot and killed at her 28th birthday party at an apartment complex in East Waco. Police reported Richards was shot in the chest and was found inside a bedroom at her apartment, where hundreds of people were gathered to celebrate her birthday.

Richards' boyfriend, Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, was arrested at the apartments and recently was indicted on a charge of murder.

Tyreese Carroll

Tyreese Carroll, 19, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Whataburger, near Valley Mills and Lake Air drives, on June 20. Carroll died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to Carroll's death. Police reported Carroll's death was the first homicide this year that has not led to an arrest of a suspect, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Dorreke Dykes

A shooting on the Fourth of July killed Dorreke Dykes, 26, outside of the Convenient Food Mart, 600 S. 11th St., after a confrontation with another man.

The suspected shooter cooperated with police during the investigation, and no arrest has been made.

Larry Bryant

Waco police found Larry Bryant, 50, shot to death at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue on July 13.

Courtney O’Neil Washington, then 26, was arrested later that evening on a murder charge. He has yet to be indicted in the shooting death.

Steven Sanders

A domestic assault turned deadly July after Steven Sanders, 43, was hit with a baseball bat, then stabbed by another man in the 800 block of North 11th Street on July 13, police reported. Sanders later died from injuries at a local hospital.

Police initially arrested Jason Ivy, then 19, on multiple assault charges. They reported Sanders intervened as Ivy attempted to make amends with a woman he previously had been in a relationship with, leading Ivy to attack Sanders.

Ivy has not been charged in Sanders' death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Keith Barrier Sr.

Police responding to a report of gunfire found Keith Barrier Sr., 38, lying in the 1500 block of North 11th Street on Aug. 12, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. Barrier died in a local hospital later that night.

No arrests were made and no suspect description has been released.

SaKyra Young

SaKyra Young, 21, was shot multiple times then crashed her car as she was driving in the 2800 block of McFerrin Avenue on Aug. 14, police reported. Her boyfriend, Micheal Matthews Howard Jr., 20, then carried her away from the car before setting her down and shooting her again in the head, according to police.

Police arrested Howard on a first-degree murder charge later that night.

Jonathan Breeding

Jonathan Breeding, 23, was found in his crashed car with a gunshot wound near 34th Street and Brook Circle Drive on Aug. 17, police reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have said they believe Breeding's slaying and two other nonfatal shootings were connected to a dating app. Last week, police arrested Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, on an attempted murder charge in one of the nonfatal shootings and named him as a suspect in the others.

Waco homicides since 1985

  • 1985: 8
  • 1986: 16
  • 1987: 25
  • 1988: 14
  • 1989: 29
  • 1990: 22
  • 1991: 23
  • 1992: 21
  • 1993: 29
  • 1994: 25
  • 1995: 16
  • 1996: 14
  • 1997: 15
  • 1998: 11
  • 1999: 12
  • 2000: 13
  • 2001: 7
  • 2002: 14
  • 2003: 14
  • 2004: 17
  • 2005: 12
  • 2006: 9
  • 2007: 6
  • 2008: 11
  • 2009: 9
  • 2010: 5
  • 2011: 11
  • 2012: 6
  • 2013: 6
  • 2014: 6
  • 2015: 12
  • 2016: 5
  • 2017: 5
  • 2018: 4
  • 2019: 10

Source: FBI Uniform Crime Reporting, Waco Police Department

