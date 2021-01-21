Waco-area businessman accused of damaging property in Capitol riot arrested

A Central Texas businessman who officials say tried to push and kick open the barricaded doors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been named in a three-count federal complaint and taken into custody.
U.S. Magistrate Robin M. Meriweather on Wednesday issued a 12-page complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher Ray Grider, co-owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, that includes photos of Grider inside the Capitol during the melee.
A woman was shot and killed by police while attempting to climb through the doors shortly after Grider participated in damaging them, according to the complaint.
Grider acknowledged in an interview with KWTX-TV that he was on the second floor of the Capitol outside the House Speaker's office when a Capitol police officer shot and killed the woman as the crowd was trying to break into Pelosi's office. Calls to Grider's cellphone Thursday were not answered, and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The warrant charges Grider with committing depredation of government property; entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct.
Grider was arrested Thursday in Austin, according to a Department of Justice webpage listing people charged in the Capitol riot investigation.
Grider, who lives in Chilton, has said he went to Washington, D.C., to support former President Donald Trump, who called on his supporters to walk to the Capitol after a nearby rally.
The complaint said that after Grider gave the TV interview, law enforcement officials gathered several videos from "open sources," corroborating Grider's admission that he was in the Capitol.
Video and photos of Grider show him wearing a "black puffy jacket, a yellow 'Don't Tread on Me,' flag tied around his neck, a black backpack around his shoulders, and blue jeans," the complaint states.
Grider also was seen wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap and a blue surgical mask.
"Grider was then observed walking on the railing beside the stairs and was moving with the initial crowd that later made their way forcefully through that entrance to the Capitol," according to the complaint.
He was seen in several areas of the Capitol before he moved to the second floor outside Pelosi's office, where the woman, identified as Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by Capitol police.
Grider was seen holding a black helmet in the air, which the complaint said he later handed to another man who was trying to break the glass window in Pelosi's office.
"… Then speaking to him as Grider appears to knock on top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument," the complaint states. "Subsequently, the individual accepted the helmet and proceeded to use it in order to strike the glass doors (in the center and far-right hand side), breaking the glass that Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through. Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located."
Grider can be seen backing away from the Speaker's lobby as others are screaming "gun," the complaint states. After the officer shot Babbitt, Grider can be seen leaning over the rail "to get a better glimpse of Babbitt bleeding on the floor," according to the complaint.
Grider was holding his phone videoing the events as Babbitt was taken from the Capitol, the complaint states.
Grider likely will have an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Austin, where he will be warned of the charges against him. After that, he likely will be transferred to Washington, D.C., to face the federal charges.
WATCH VIDEO
Warning: Some coarse language and violence. The full video, which shows graphic images of a fatal shooting, can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfiS8MsfSF4
