Waco-area businessman ordered held until trial for role in U.S. Capitol riot
Waco-area businessman ordered held until trial for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A federal magistrate in Austin denied local winery owner Christopher Grider's request to be released on bond, ruling Wednesday that Grider was an active participant in the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, not a "mere observer" as his lawyer argued.

Chris Grider

Grider

  

A federal complaint and arrest warrant against Grider alleges he tried to push and kick open the barricaded doors to the lobby of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office seconds before Capitol police shot and killed a woman who tried to crawl through a window in the doorway.

Grider was seen holding a black helmet in the air, which the complaint states he later handed to another man who was trying to break the glass leading to Pelosi’s office.

“… Then speaking to him as Grider appears to knock on top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument,” the complaint states. “Subsequently, the individual accepted the helmet and proceeded to use it in order to strike the glass doors (in the center and far-right hand side), breaking the glass that Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through. Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located.”

Grider can be seen backing away from the Speaker’s lobby as others are screaming “gun,” the complaint states. After the officer shot Babbitt, Grider can be seen leaning over the rail “to get a better glimpse of Babbitt bleeding on the floor,” according to the complaint.

Watch video

Warning: Some coarse language and violence. The full video, which shows graphic images of a fatal shooting, can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfiS8MsfSF4

1:43 Watch now: Waco-area businessman accused of damaging property in Capitol riot

Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured

See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

