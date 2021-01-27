Waco-area businessman ordered held until trial on charges in U.S. Capitol riot

Mayr told the judge Grider’s friends and family member would testify that he is a caring, loving family man who worked hard to establish his business and who went to Washington in no way to get swept up in the melee.

He saw Shaw would testify that she knows Grider from doing stories about his vineyard and that the former teacher has helped troubled teens at his business. He said Shaw would say she thinks Grider was only reporting what he saw and that he poses no threat or danger to anyone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Srinivasan countered that Grider was not merely a “bystander” or someone who “just got caught up in the moment.”

“Some would argue that it’s not fair to judge someone for something that happened during the worst incident in their life,” Srinivasan said. “But sometimes someone can and should be judged on his worst moment because it shows what he is capable of.”

Grider can be seen during the riot on Capitol videos wearing a “black puffy jacket, a yellow ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ flag tied around his neck, a black backpack around his shoulders, and blue jeans,” the complaint states. He also was seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a blue surgical mask.