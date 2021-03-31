Waco-area man charged in Capitol riot seeks dismissal of obstruction count

Christopher Grider, the owner of a Bruceville-Eddy vineyard who is under a seven-count federal indictment for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, is asking a judge to dismiss the most serious charge against him.

Grider's attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, claims in a motion filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that Count 4 of the indictment against Grider fails to state an offense, fails to provide adequate notice of what Grider is charged with and does not ensure that the grand jury has found "sufficient evidence of the necessary elements of the offense."

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has set a status conference in Grider's case for Tuesday in Washington, D.C. However, it is not known if she will consider the motion at that time.

Mayr, who discussed the case on the news program "60 Minutes" two weeks ago, declined comment Wednesday.

Jackson informed the parties in an order this week to come to the hearing prepared to discuss the possibility that she will invoke a media "gag order" in the case.

Jackson freed the 39-year-old Grider from custody Feb. 22, reversing decisions by a federal magistrate in Austin who ordered Grider detained until his case is resolved.