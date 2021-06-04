Waco-area officers line up for hugs from Louisiana girl on mission of love

Councilmember Andrea Barefield also attended, saying she was thankful for Rosalyn’s generosity and that she gives hope for the future.

“They say the children will lead us, and if you, Rosalyn, and your brother and your sister, are any indication of what that statement means then that means we are in good hands,” Barefield said.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara called Rosalyn an “ambassador for love” for her work in bringing a smile to law enforcement.

As officers from across 16 law enforcement departments lined up to hug Rosalyn, she said she was “extremely” excited to come to Waco and give offers hugs.

“I believe they need it,” Rosalyn said. “It’s probably because they get a lot of hate and well, there are shootings. We need them to stay strong and be ready.” Rosalyn Baldwin said, adding she doesn’t believe all officers are bad.

“Society sometimes makes it seem like they are just going to shoot somebody for no reason," Rosalyn said. "Well, some of them are very reckless but not all of them are bad." Rosalyn said she was surprised so many officers came out to meet her.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin attended the event and waited to give Rosalyn a big hug on behalf of the Hewitt Police Department.