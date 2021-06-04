Waco-area officers line up for hugs from Louisiana girl on mission of love

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian stood eagerly waiting for Rosalyn Baldwin, an 11-year-old from Hammond, Louisiana, to arrive at the Waco Police Department on Friday to greet her with open arms.
Sure enough, Rosalyn, who is on a mission to hug as many law enforcement officers across the country as possible, arrived at the station and ran to Victorian’s arms, and the chief embraced the young girl in a big bear hug.
“It was unexpected but it felt so good. I teared up a little bit,” Victorian said. “The embrace was genuine and sincere and it meant a lot to me.”
Rosalyn was 6 when she decided to show her support for the men and women in uniform and began traveling across the country with her family with the goal of hugging as many police officers as her little arms could wrap around. She calls the campaign a "Hug for Love."
Angie Baldwin, Rosalyn’s mother, said the calling came from God after Rosalyn learned about officers in Dallas who were ambushed by a sniper in 2016, killing five of them; as well as the story of a local officer who had died in the line of duty.
“God has been with her. It is truly God’s blessing and anointing on her life,” Angie Baldwin said. “He told us to go and He would provide, and He is providing.”
Angie Baldwin had been in communication with Waco officer Andrew Aguilar after he found her Facebook page about five years ago and extended an invitation should they ever find themselves in Texas.
For Aguilar, events like this help show the humanity behind the badge.
“It’s to let people know that we are people and we are here as servants,” Aguilar said. “That is our goal, to provide the best service that we can to our community.”
Aguilar said officer Sophie Martinez was a big help in planning the event.
Martinez addressed a room full of officers Friday morning during the event, saying she set out to invite every law enforcement agency in McLennan County to come out to greet Rosalyn.
Rosalyn, alongside her mother and two siblings, arrived in Waco at 3 a.m. Friday morning, eager to start hugging officers.
Victorian said the feeling was mutual.
“This is not something that is unusual. This is the heart of Texas, this is what we do,” Victorian said. “We love you, we thank you so much for what you are doing.”
Victorian said in an interview that the door is always open for anyone who wants to show appreciation for police officers.
Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Dillon Meek, proclaiming June 4 as a “Hug for Love” day, honoring Rosalyn’s journey.
“We applaud Rosalyn’s positive example of showing love and support to others, overcoming obstacles and striving to make a difference in our community. Best wishes in your mission to spread a special message of unity, love and respect for police officers throughout the nation,” read the proclamation.
Councilmember Andrea Barefield also attended, saying she was thankful for Rosalyn’s generosity and that she gives hope for the future.
“They say the children will lead us, and if you, Rosalyn, and your brother and your sister, are any indication of what that statement means then that means we are in good hands,” Barefield said.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara called Rosalyn an “ambassador for love” for her work in bringing a smile to law enforcement.
As officers from across 16 law enforcement departments lined up to hug Rosalyn, she said she was “extremely” excited to come to Waco and give offers hugs.
“I believe they need it,” Rosalyn said. “It’s probably because they get a lot of hate and well, there are shootings. We need them to stay strong and be ready.” Rosalyn Baldwin said, adding she doesn’t believe all officers are bad.
“Society sometimes makes it seem like they are just going to shoot somebody for no reason," Rosalyn said. "Well, some of them are very reckless but not all of them are bad." Rosalyn said she was surprised so many officers came out to meet her.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin attended the event and waited to give Rosalyn a big hug on behalf of the Hewitt Police Department.
“It’s a great thing that she and her family are doing,” Devlin said. “We are honored to be a part of it, glad Waco invited us out along with the other agencies just so we can show our gratitude to her for what she is trying to do.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Rosalyn’s presence lit up the room.
“Apparently the officers bring her a lot of joy but it is actually the other way around,” Washko said. “We need this at this day and time.”
“We miss hugs, it’s been a year since we have been able to hug anybody,” Washko said, thrilled that Waco was Rosalyn’s first stop for 2021.
Angie Baldwin said the family’s next stop will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they had originally planned on visiting in 2019 but received death threats. Angie also said a book about Rosalyn’s journey will be coming out in August.
Rosalyn was treated to gifts from each department, so she would have a piece of every law enforcement agency in the county.
While eating a blue frosted cupcake from the table of treats provided by Waco PD, Rosalyn said her favorite part of hugging an officer is passing along the message of love.
“You are important, not all of you are bad so don’t quit. Keep doing your job, you are doing great,” Rosalyn said.