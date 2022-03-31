Waco attempted murder, Fort Worth homicide charges added against man arrested in shootout with police

Police filed an additional charge of attempted murder against the Waco man they said exchanged gunfire Tuesday night with officers serving warrants for his arrest. Arraignment and jail records also show him held on a warrant from Fort Worth charging criminally negligent homicide.

Tuesday night, officers with U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force went to a home in the 3700 block of Hay Avenue to serve felony family violence warrants on Kevin Dwayne Kirven, 37, of Waco, whom they said shot a firearm at them.

Officers called for backup and Kirven barricaded himself in the house. Following a 90 minute negotiation with a Waco police negotiator, the defendant surrendered, police reported.

On Wednesday morning, Kirven faced an arraignment hearing for two felony family violence warrants, two misdemeanor family violence warrants and one misdemeanor criminal mischief warrant.

Thursday morning, he faced another arraignment hearing on a first-degree felony attempted murder charge for the shots officers said he fired Tuesday night.

In addition, at the Thursday hearing, he faced the charge of first-degree felony criminally negligent homicide.

Fort Worth police have previously charged Kirven along with Mia Rhodes, 29, of Fort Worth, in the March 4 death of Jordan Antony Harris, 24, of Fort Worth.

In the police report for that homicide, a Fort Worth detective wrote that Harris died at Rhodes’ residence around noon March 4.

Authorities in Fort Worth arrested Rhodes on March 7 and booked her into the Tarrant County Jail. A Tarrant County inmate search Thursday did not show her in custody there.

McLennan County Jail records show Kirven held on $2 million bond for the Waco attempted murder charge and an additional $1 million bond for the Fort Worth negligent homicide charge.

As more information on Kirven’s warrant from Fort Worth becomes available the Tribune-Herald will report it.

An arrest affidavit for Kirven’s charge of attempted murder in Waco reveals additional details about events surrounding the exchange of gunfire.

Before any shots were fired, officers heard a voice from inside the house yell that the defendant had hostages, the Waco affidavit states. It does not say whether officers found hostages in the house after Kirven was arrested.

Shrapnel from rounds officers say Kirven fired injured one of the officers serving his warrants Tuesday night, the affidavit states.

Some of the rounds officers say Kirven fired Tuesday night went through the walls of the house, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that after he surrendered to authorities, he waived his rights and agreed to be interviewed by investigators.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that Kirven said he observed the officers approach the house, that he knew he was wanted, that he fired numerous rounds in the direction of the officers, and that if he had a clear line of fire, he would have tried to kill the officers serving his warrants.

