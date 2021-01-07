Waco attorney charged in murder-for-hire plot disputes CPS flight risk claims

Tijerina's attorney, Jessi Freud, disputed the notion that Tijerina is a flight risk and objected to Barnes' assertions. Freud declined comment after the hearing.

In the motion to amend Tijerina's bond conditions, Freud said the ankle monitor is no longer necessary to secure Tijerina's presence in court or required to ensure the safety of the community.

The motion states Tijerina is living in Hays County and alleges the monitor is hampering her ability to find a job, limiting her ability to enhance her child visitation rights and is limiting her ability to exercise. Tijerina has one child with Beaudin and another child from a previous marriage.

"The monitor also causes bad bruising, especially when she tries to exercise regularly, and exercise is vital to her mental health at this time," according to the motion.

She and Sutton are charged with trying to hire an undercover Waco police officer, who had infiltrated Sutton's motorcycle club, to kill Beaudin. No trial date has been set.

Arrest documents state the officer started riding with Sutton’s motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult MC, and became a prospective member. Arrest affidavits do not specify how much Sutton and Tijerina offered to pay for her ex-husband’s death or say why they wanted him killed.