Waco attorney charged in murder-for-hire scheme claims undercover officer entrapped him

Beaudin is the ex-husband of former Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina, who died in a motorcycle wreck in May in Hays County near her home. Tijerina and Sutton were indicted in August 2020 in the alleged plot to kill Beaudin.

According to arrest affidavits, Sutton solicited the officer after he became a member of Sutton's motorcycle club. The pair talked of killing Beaudin and how the officer would leave town after committing the murder.

Tijerina and Sutton met with the undercover officer and provided details about Beaudin’s whereabouts and plans to commit the murder, according to the affidavits. Sutton gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin, the records state.

Broden's motion alleges the officer had spent almost six months and "taxpayer time and money with the Red Mouse Cult with little, if nothing to show for it."

In May 2020, Sutton lamented to the officer about what Beaudin reportedly had done to his family members, according to the motion.