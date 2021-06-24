Waco attorney indicted on attempted indecency with a child charge

A Waco attorney who authorities say was the intended victim of a murder-for-hire scheme was indicted Thursday on an attempted indecency with a child charge.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Marcus Daniel Beaudin, 38, on the third-degree felony count that charges him with attempting to expose the breast of a teenage girl and fondle her in May 2016.
Beaudin was arrested in February 2020 on an indecency with a child by contact charge and was alleged to have had improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old female family member in December 2019.
Beaudin, who remains free on bond, has not been indicted in that case, but the charge remains pending. Beaudin’s indictment Thursday stems from an alleged separate incident with another girl.
Beaudin’s attorney, Josh Tetens, said he and Beaudin are “very disappointed” to learn of the indictment.
“Mr. Beaudin has always maintained his innocence, cooperated with the authorities, and he continues to do so today,” Tetens said.
Beaudin is the ex-husband of former Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina, who died last month in a motorcycle wreck in Hays County near her home.
Tijerina, 34, and Waco attorney Seth Sutton, 46, were indicted in August 2020 on solicitation of capital murder charges in an alleged plot to kill Beaudin.
According to arrest affidavits, Sutton solicited an undercover police officer, who had infiltrated Sutton’s motorcycle club, to kill Beaudin and discussed the officer leaving town after committing the murder.
Tijerina and Sutton met with the undercover officer and provided details about Beaudin’s whereabouts and plans to commit the murder, according to arrest affidavits. Sutton gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin, the records state.
Both Tijerina and Sutton were freed from jail after posting $1 million bonds each. Both were required to wear GPS ankle monitors as a condition of their release.
Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court denied a request from Tijerina to remove the tracking device, but he did grant her extended curfew hours and allowed her to travel freely in Texas.
The charge against Sutton remains pending.