Waco attorney pleads guilty to online solicitation of a minor

At the time of his arrest last year, Layman, who remains free on bond and currently is working as a restaurant server, had clients charged with 15 felonies and 48 misdemeanors.

Officials arrested Layman after a 14-year-old girl’s mother, a former client of Layman’s, reported inappropriate text messages between Layman and her daughter.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joseph Scaramucci took over text message conversations with Layman, posing as the teen, after the girl’s mother alerted authorities about the texts. Scaramucci said the last text message he had from Layman while posing as the girl was on the day of his arrest.

Layman represented a family member of the girl and asked for the girl’s phone number to talk about the case with her, according to court documents. Later, Layman’s conversations with the girl became more personal, and he asked her about “partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her,” arrest documents state.

In one text message, Layman spoke of drinking alcohol with the girl. He asked for a picture of the girl and responded that, “you look older” than 14, according to arrest affidavits.