Waco attorneys, judges lining up for 3 open judicial slots in McLennan County

Felton said something that is not in play is the construction of a new criminal justice center, as some longtime county officials have lobbied for.

The visiting courtroom in the annex could be used, and existing courtrooms possibly could be used when current judges are not using them, he said.

While commissioners begin to accept applications for County Court-at-Law No. 3, at least three candidates have said they are interested in the appointment, including retired state district judge Ralph Strother and Waco attorneys Will Hutson and Ryan Luna.

Strother, 77, retired in January after serving 22 years as 19th State District Court judge in McLennan County. He was forced out of office by state-mandated age limitations. However, there are no such age limits for county positions, and Strother has said he would like to continue to serve.

Hutson, 54, also serves as municipal judge in Crawford and associate municipal judge in Hewitt. He is a former registered nurse who might be better known as a YouTube sensation for his songs with his law partner, Chris Harris. Their original songs offer light-hearted legal advice in two-part harmony, such as "Don't Eat your Weed," "Please Shut Up" and "Miranda."