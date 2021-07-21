Waco barber's family files suit in May 2019 death

He returned to the emergency department the next day after his symptoms worsened. Swindall had swelling in his neck area and throat and had difficulty swallowing, according to the suit.

"Despite taking medications as prescribed, the pain and swelling had worsened to the point that he complained of shortness of breath and inability to lay flat because it felt like his throat closed," the lawsuit states.

Swindall was admitted to the hospital and Brindley "was consulted," according to the lawsuit. Swindall underwent surgery the next day for infections in his throat, or, according to the suit, "incision and drainage of retropharyngeal and peritonsillar abscess."

An endotracheal tube was placed for anesthesia, and after surgery, the tube was removed.

"Shortly after removal, his airway completely closed, and he had an obstructive respiratory arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, Mr. Swindall suffered complete brain death and was pronounced dead," the suit states.